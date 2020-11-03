On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JBG Smith Properties: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 4:32 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $40.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $22.8 million, or 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $151 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $118.7 million.

The company’s shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.75, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

