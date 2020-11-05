Laureate Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 9:03 am
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $784.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $3.73. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $243.5 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

Laureate Education shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

