On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Marriott: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 7:21 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $100 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Marriott shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen nearly 9%. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta