Maximus: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 6:39 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $63.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $923.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.5 million, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $3.45 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Maximus shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

