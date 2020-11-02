Trending:
Mexico’s Interjet suspends flights, citing pandemic woes

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 5:36 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Troubled Mexican airline Interjet cancelled its flights for at least two days, citing cash flow problems and fleet maintenance, but promised operations would resume Tuesday.

The airline called it “a restructuring of its itineraries.”

Interjet has been dogged by steep drops in business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday. the company said: “Airlines have been the most affected by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This situation has not spared Interjet, which has seen its operations and cash flow affected.”

It expressed regret for the inconvenience the suspension would cause passengers and said they would be rebooked on future flights.

The company’s web site was not working. A customer service representative could not give further details on the airline’s problems, stating simply that flights would resume Tuesday.

Local media published a letter from a union representing workers complaining they had not been paid in two months. The union said it had no one immediately available to comment on those reports.

