MMA Capital Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The investment firm posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9 million.

MMA Capital Management shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.50, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMAC

