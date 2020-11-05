On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PAE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 7:14 am
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ PAE Incorporated (PAE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The company posted revenue of $666.2 million in the period.

PAE expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion.

PAE shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

