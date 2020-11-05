Trending:
Park Hotels & Resorts: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 7:31 pm
1 min read
      

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tysons, Virginia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $149 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 53 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $276 million, or $1.17 per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts, based in Tysons, Virginia, posted revenue of $98 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.2 million.

The company’s shares have declined 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.90, a decrease of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PK

