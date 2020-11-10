Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Perspecta: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) _ Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Perspecta expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.41 billion to $4.56 billion.

Perspecta shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.11, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRSP

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday