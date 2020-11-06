Police: Shooting in Dallas wounds community college officer

DALLAS (AP) — An exchange of gunfire in Dallas has wounded a community college police officer and a person that police were trying to arrest, authorities said.

Dallas College Police Department officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the school’s El Centro Campus when they determined a person had an outstanding warrant, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

The officers tried to arrest the person, who produced a handgun, and shots were fired, police said.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The person they were trying to arrest also was taken to a hospital, but detail on a condition wasn’t immediately released by police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.

