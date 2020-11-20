Post Holdings, Gilead Sciences fall; Pfizer, Hibbett rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Pfizer Inc., up 51 cents to $36.70.

The drug developer is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Ross Stores Inc., down $1.21 to $108.99.

The discount retailer’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $6.67 to $107.71.

Spending on home-related goods helped the cookware and home furnishings retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts.

FireEye Inc., up 91 cents to $15.15.

The computer security software company is buying Respond Software and said it’s getting a $400 million investment.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up 51 cents to $42.64.

The sporting goods retailer reported strong online sales and handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Post Holdings Inc., down $6.17 to $90.53.

The maker of Alpha-Bits and Grape-Nuts cereal disappointed investors with its fourth-quarter financial report.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 52 cents to $60.11.

The World Health Organization recommended against using the biotechnology company’s remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.30 to $334.70.

The Trump Administration is planning to release new rules that would lower prescription drug costs, according to media reports.

