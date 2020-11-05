PRA Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 6:22 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $42.5 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.4 million.

PRA Group shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.12, an increase of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

