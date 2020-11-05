On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Qualcomm, Upwork rise; Hanesbrands, Incyte fall

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Upwork Inc., up $8.81 to $29.03.

The online marketplace for freelancers reported a surprise third-quarter profit and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Coupa Software Inc., up $35.35 to $311.48.

        Insight by Red Hat: Federal technology experts examine why establishing an organizational culture around outcomes, with DevSecOps supporting them, is crucial in this exclusive executive briefing.

Walmart gave the software company a contract to upgrade its source-to-pay processes.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $3.04 to $13.33.

The underwear maker gave investors a weak financial forecast and warned of uncertainty around the virus pandemic.

Qualcomm Inc., up $16.44 to $145.41.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong financial forecast after reporting surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

MercadoLibre Inc., up $122.11 to $1,437.80.

The online marketplace and payments system in Latin America beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., up $4.60 to $103.10.

        Read more Business News news.

The travel reservations company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

General Motors Co., up $1.90 to $37.14.

The auto maker posted a huge third-quarter profit and blew past analysts’ forecasts.

Incyte Corp., down $6.56 to $84.65.

The specialty drug maker reported a surprising third-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta