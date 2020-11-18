On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Sales surge at Lowe’s as the homebound take on more projects

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
November 18, 2020 7:53 am
1 min read
      

Lowe’s sales surged in the third quarter more people took on projects at home during the epidemic.

Shares, however, slumped before the opening bell Wednesday on an outlook that some saw as pessimistic.

Revenue increased to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion a year ago. That beat the $21.08 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Online sales soared 106%, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1%. Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 30.4%.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lowe’s earned $692 million, or 91 cents per share, for the period ended Oct. 30. That included a $1.1 billion pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt related to its third-quarter $3 billion cash tender offer. A year earlier the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company earned $1 billion, or $1.36 per share.

Removing the charge, earnings were $1.98 per share, which was a penny better than Wall Street’s expectations.

The company said that in the final quarter of the year it expects per-share earnings of between $1.10 and $1.20. With Wall Street already projecting earnings of $1.16 per share, Lowe’s expectations for the fourth quarter leave a lot of room on the downside.

Shares in the North Carolina company slid more than 6% in premarket trading Wednesday.

The chain’s results come one day after rival Home Depot reported a 23% jump in its third-quarter sales. Same-store sales climbed 24.1%.

Lowe’s also announced Wednesday that it reinstated its share repurchase program. The company bought back 3.6 million shares for $621 million during the quarter.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is now open in D.C.