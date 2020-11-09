On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Senseonics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 5:53 pm
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its third quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $767,000 in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 44 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

