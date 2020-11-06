On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Shenandoah Telecom: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 7:51 am
< a min read
      

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $34.9 million.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period.

Shenandoah Telecom shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta