Tredegar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 8:53 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $65.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $177.9 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

