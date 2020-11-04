On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Uber, Clean Harbors rise; Darling Ingredients, Wendy’s fall

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 4:23 pm
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., up $2.44 to $93.09.

The hotel operator reported surprisingly good third-quarter earnings.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $5.22 to $40.99.

The ride-hailing company will benefit from a ballot measure in California that keeps its drivers classified as independent contractors.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $5.17 to $28.38.

The server technology company handily beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts.

Clean Harbors Inc., up $5.39 to $61.

The environmental services company blew away analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Darling Ingredients Inc., down $1.70 to $43.72.

The producer of natural ingredients from bionutrients reported weak third-quarter revenue.

DraftKings Inc., up $1.99 to $39.46.

The sports gambling company gained ground after sports betting measures passed in several states.

DaVita Inc., up $3.09 to $96.04.

California voters rejected a proposal for new regulations on kidney dialysis clinics.

Wendy’s Co., down $1.35 to $21.79.

The fast-food chain’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

