Universal Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 5:07 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.5 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 37 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $377 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

