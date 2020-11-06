FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street election gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street advanced amid prolonged vote-counting following this week’s U.S. elections.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2%. The Kospi in Seoul was down less than 0.1%. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.7%. India’s Sensex opened up 0.7%. New Zealand and Jakarta gained while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,510.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9% to 28,390.18. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.6% to 11,890.93.

REFINERY TO CLOSE

Shell to close Louisiana oil refinery that employs hundreds

CONVENT, La. (AP) — The Shell energy company says it’s closing one of its refineries between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, after failed attempts to sell the facility.

The refinery in Convent can process 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It employs nearly 700 workers and 400 contract workers, who will be affected by the closure that is expected to start in mid-November.

A Shell spokesman says the decision is part of its global strategy to invest in sites positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future.

Reports say the company plans to consolidate its assets by 2025 from 14 sites into six energy parks worldwide.

ELECTION 2020-FACEBOOK-GROUP BAN

Facebook bans big ‘Stop the Steal’ group for sowing violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans.

Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down Thursday, it was just one among several similar groups that popped up as vote counting extended for days in several battleground states.

Facebook said it will continue to watch for activity that violates its rules and will take action if it does.

FARMWORKER OVERTIME

Washington Supreme Court: Farmworkers to get overtime pay

SEATTLE (AP) — A divided Washington Supreme Court says the state’s dairy workers are entitled to overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week.

The 5-4 ruling Thursday extends overtime protections for the first time into Washington state’s agriculture sector, and its reasoning is expected to apply to other farmworkers as well.

For the past 60 years, state law has exempted farmworkers from classes of workers who are entitled to overtime, but the court found that unconstitutional as applied in the dairy industry. Dairies say it will mean vastly increased labor costs and could prompt more to turn to robotics.

GENETICALLY MODIFIED SALMON RULING

Court orders FDA to assess environmental impact of GM salmon

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to assess the potential environmental impact of genetically modified salmon previously approved by the agency. But the judge did not vacate the approval in the meantime, because he said the risk for near-term environmental harm is low.

AquaBounty, which makes the salmon, said it will evaluate the ruling and that its fish is not yet being sold in the U.S. The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Center for Food Safety, one of the groups that sued the FDA, said the agency will have to go back and do its homework.

VIRGIN GALACTIC

Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month

LOS ANGELES (AP) Virgin Galactic is planning to launch its first manned test flight into space from New Mexico this month. The plans were announced Thursday for the spaceflight to be held between Nov. 19 and 23.

The company’s spacecraft has conducted two previous test flights from Mojave, California, before moving to its facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

That will be Virgin Galactic’s base for launching passengers on brief trips high above the Earth, starting with billionaire founder Richard Branson next year. The date for that event was not specified.

The company also reported progress in construction of its second spacecraft.

JAPAN-EARNS-TOYOTA

Japan’s Toyota sees profit slip, holding up despite pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s July-September profit fell 11% from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand, but Japan’s top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red.

Toyota reports a quarterly profit of 470.5 billion yen, or $4.5 billion.

Its president, Akio Toyoda, told reporters Toyota employees worked extremely hard, including making masks and face shields and boosting efficiency at factories despite the pandemic. Toyota raised its annual global sales forecast to 9.4 million vehicles, better than its earlier forecast for 9.1 million vehicles. Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in the last fiscal year.

JAPAN-EARNS-HONDA

Japan automaker Honda reports profit rise despite pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reports its profit rose 23% in the last quarter, despite the pandemic that has slammed businesses around the world.

Tokyo-based Honda says its July-September profit was 240.9 billion yen, or $2.3 billion, up from 196.5 billion yen, as the auto market recovered in some parts of the world.

Honda says it carried out aggressive cost cuts. The situation was also improving from earlier this year, when lockdowns and other problems related to COVID-19 caused disruptions of some production and an inventory crunch. Honda’s quarterly sales slipped to 3.65 trillion yen, or $35 billion.

WEINSTEIN BANKRUPTCY

Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan headed to a vote by accusers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy has overruled objections to a disclosure statement outlining a plan providing about $35 million for creditors. Roughly half that amount would go to women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The judge on Thursday overruled objections by attorneys representing 11 women who oppose the settlement. Her ruling means the company can begin soliciting votes on the plan by holders of sexual misconduct and general unsecured claims.

Ballots are due by Dec. 8. A hearing on whether the judge will approve the plan is set for Dec. 18.

