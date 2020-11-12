On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Urban One: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 6:59 am
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $12.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

Urban One shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

