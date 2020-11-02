On Air: For Your Benefit
US construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September

By MATT OTT
November 2, 2020 10:22 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain followed followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%. Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%.

Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%.

Spending on non-residential private construction fell by 1.5%.

During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1% over the same period last year.

