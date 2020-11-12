On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

US consumer prices unchanged in October, lowest in 5 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
November 12, 2020 8:48 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months and an indication that a price spike over the summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases begin to spread.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the flat reading in October followed a gain of 0.2% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no changed in October, another indication that inflation remains well-behaved.

Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up a moderate 1.2% while core inflation is up 1.6%. Both readings are well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Used car prices, which had been surging, retreated slightly in October, dropping 0.1% after a 6.7% jump n September which had been the largest one-month gain in 51 years.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery