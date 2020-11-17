Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

US industrial production jumps 1.1% in October

By MATT OTT
November 17, 2020 9:44 am
1 min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production rose 1.1% in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic.

It was a rebound after a downturn in September, but production still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The rise was slightly better than the 1% analysts were expecting and combined with an upward revision in September’s number, has to be seen as good news as coronavirus cases spike across the U.S. and states re-instate restrictions.

It’s unclear what manufacturers will face in the coming months, but a sudden decline in demand, possibly combined with government-imposed restrictions on their operations due to the virus, could severely dampen industrial output.

A key category that reflects manufacturing output rose 1%, but is still about 5% below its level in February before the coronavirus outbreak swept through the U.S., closing businesses, factories and schools.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

In October, industry operated at 72.8% of capacity, down from a reading of 77% of capacity a year ago.

Utilities’ output rose 3.9 percent, but output at mines fell 0.6 percent and is now 14.4 percent below where it was this time last year.

September’s number was revised upward from -0.6% to -0.4%. It remains the only decline since April’s 12.7% drop.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO produces pictorial directory as new members of Congress settle in their positions