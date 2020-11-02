On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

US manufacturing activity at highest levels in two years

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
November 2, 2020 10:21 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing posted a strong gain in October to the highest level in two years even as coronavirus cases have begun to surge again in many parts of the country.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose by 3.9 percentage-points to a reading of 59.3% last month, up from 55.4% in September.

It was the highest level for this closely watched barometer of manufacturing health since September 2018. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding.

The gauge had fallen into recession territory from March through May as much of the country shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water