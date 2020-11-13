On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

US wholesale prices up 0.3% in October

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
November 13, 2020 8:49 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, increased 0.3% last month, slightly lower than the 0.4% gain in September.

Food costs rose 2.4%, the biggest increase since a 5.6% surge in May that was tied to shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report on wholesale prices followed a report Thursday that retail prices showed no change in October and consumer inflation has risen just 1.2% over the past 12 months.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen