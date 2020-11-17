Walgreens, Boston Scientific fall; Tesla, Paramount rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 4:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., up $33.52 to $441.61.

The electric vehicle maker will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $2.13 to $381.92.

The warehouse club operator declared a special dividend of $10 per share.

GameStop Corp., down 43 cents to $11.63.

Key shareholder Ryan Cohen is urging the video game retailer to conduct a strategic review, according to media reports.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $3 to $35.03.

The medical device maker issued a recall for a heart valve device because of issues with its delivery system.

Paramount Group Inc., up $1.14 to $9.43.

The office building owner’s board of directors rejected a buyout offer from Bow Street LLC.

Target Corp., down $1.46 to $163.04.

Retailers slumped following a report showing that retail sales grew sluggishly in October.

JOYY Inc., up $4.61 to $100.19.

The social media company is selling its live-streaming business in China to Baidu.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $4.25 to $39.85.

The drugstore chain will face increased competition after Amazon.com opened an online pharmacy.

