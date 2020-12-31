On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Amazon gets into the podcast business

By JOSEPH PISANI
December 31, 2020 8:14 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is jumping into the podcast business.

The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as “Dr. Death” and “Dirty John,” which was later turned into a TV series.

An explosion of new podcasts has led to a number of acquisitions as competing platforms try to grow their audiences and their ad revenue. The music streaming platform Spotify bought two podcast companies in 2019 and it’s added high-profile hosts to its roster, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wondery podcasts will be part of Amazon’s music streaming service, but it will still be available on other platforms as well.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

“This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve,” Amazon said in a blog post Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill