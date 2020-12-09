On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Argan: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 4:23 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $127.3 million in the period.

Argan shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.22, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

