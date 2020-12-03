On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Asia Today: S. Korea reports highest daily tally in 9 months

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:47 pm
1 min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has recorded 629 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally in about nine months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that 600 of the newly confirmed cases were domestically transmitted — nearly 80 % of them in the densely populous Seoul area, which has been at the center of a viral resurgence.

The cases took the country’s total to 36,332 with 536 deaths.

After successfully suppressing two previous outbreaks this year, South Korea has been grappling with a fresh spike in infections since it relaxed stringent social distancing rules in October. Last week, it toughened those restrictions in the greater Seoul area and other places.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Authorities say they’re struggling to contain the latest bout because it’s tied to a variety of sources.

On Thursday, more than 400,000 students including 41 virus patients took the nationwide university exam at about 1,380 sites, raising worries about a viral spread. Those infected were separated from the others.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India’s capital of New Delhi has decided against a night curfew as the number of new cases in the city and elsewhere in the country continued to drop. India reported 36,595 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, maintaining a downward trend for nearly a month. The Health Ministry also reported 540 additional deaths, taking India’s total fatalities to 139,188.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service