Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 4:25 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Celsius Holdings Inc., up $5.89 to $50.31.

The energy drink company is being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 7.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $1.74 to $25.19.

The cosmetic and skin care products company is joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Central Garden & Pet Co., up 74 cents to $38.61.

The maker of lawn, garden and pet supplies is buying Green Garden Products for $532 million.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 13 cents to $6.67.

The oil and gas company slipped as crude oil prices fell.

Carnival Corp., down 13 cents to $21.66.

Cruise line operators and other beaten down travel stocks fell as the virus surge continues and vaccine distribution begins slowly.

WPX Energy Inc., down 20 cents to $8.15.

Shareholders at the energy company approved their merger deal with Devon Energy.

Netflix Inc., up $16.14 to $540.73.

The streaming video service is finishing the year strongly as it benefits from people spending more time at home.

Tribune Publishing Co., up 91 cents to $13.70.

Alden Global Capital is interested in buying the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.

