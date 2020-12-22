Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Christmas treat: Overnight at FAO Schwarz for one NYC family

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 2:14 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s like getting a peek at Santa’s workshop.

A New York City family had a most unusual holiday experience — spending the night at the FAO Schwarz toy store in midtown Manhattan, overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The special night came from a collaboration between the well-known toy store and Airbnb, which listed the special event earlier this month.

FAO Schwarz set up accommodations in their store, with a living room looking out on the giant tree, as well as a sleeping area and a dining table setup.

The lucky family had free run of the store, including the giant step-on keyboard known to many from the movie “Big.” They also got a shopping spree.

David Niggli, chief merchandising officer for FAO Schwarz, called it “an incredible holiday treat.”

“This is a great place just to get away from it all,” he said.

In a nod to the pandemic, the family had to prove New York City residency so as to avoid any need for travel, and the members had to live in the same household. Airbnb pledged the space would be cleaned according to their protocols.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car