On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 63 cents to $47.62 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 47 cents to $50.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.33 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $23.20 to $1,855.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 60 cents to $24.64 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents $3.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.70 Japanese yen from 104.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.2157 from $1.2147.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities