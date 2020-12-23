On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 3:22 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $48.12 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose $1.12 to $51.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $1.38 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.50 a gallon. January natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.80 to $1,878.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 39 cents to $25.92 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.62 Japanese yen from 103.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.2179 from $1.2161.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity