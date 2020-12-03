On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
CrowdStrike, Zscaler rise; Splunk, AMC Entertainment fall

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 5:02 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Splunk Inc., down $47.88 to $158.03.

The software maker reported a surprise third-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $19.35 to $161.19.

The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Zscaler Inc., up $38.82 to $185.61.

The information security provider reported a surge in revenue that helped it beat analysts’ financial forecasts.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $6.39 to $116.40.

The trucking company plans to spin off its logistics segment into a separate company.

PVH Corp., up $4.85 to $88.14.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., up $8.58 to $25.59.

The investment adviser and mutual fund company is being bought by Macquarie Group for about $1.7 billion.

Okta Inc., up $12.14 to $242.35.

The maker of software for secure website access reported a surprising third-quarter profit.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 69 cents to $3.63.

The movie theater chain filed plans to sell up to 200 million shares of stock.

