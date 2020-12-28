On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar down

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 10:56 am
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, down from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.99 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

