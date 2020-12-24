On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Dollar lower

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 3:24 pm
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, down from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.92 Mexican pesos, down from late Wednesday.

