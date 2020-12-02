Dollar mixed

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 3:48 pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.29 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.02 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday.

