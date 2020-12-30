On Air: For Your Benefit
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:59 pm
< a min read
      

The U.S. dollar is unchanged against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.88 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday.

