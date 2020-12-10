On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 6:09 am
< a min read
      

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $149.7 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships