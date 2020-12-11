On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 4:27 pm
Major indexes fell on Wall Street Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded even as a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy.

The S&P 500 eased further below the record high it set on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended lower for the week after two weeks of solid gains.

Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.64 points, or 0.1%, to 3,663.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.2%, to 30,046.37.

The Nasdaq composite fell 27.94 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11 points, or 0.6%, to 1,911.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 35.66 points, or 1%.

The Dow fell 171.89 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq fell 86.36 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 rose 19.25 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 432.68 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 1,507.93 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,405.27 points, or 38%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.23 points, or 14.6%.

