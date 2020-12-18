On Air: Amtower Off-Center
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 5:08 pm
Stocks fell Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights.

The selling came as the wait drags on to see whether Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.

Despite closing lower, the S&P 500 still notched a weekly gain that more than made up its prior week’s loss.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,709.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,179.05.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,755.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 8.06 points, or 0.4%, to 1,969.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 45.95 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow gained 132.68 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq added 377.77 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 58.29 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 478.63 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 1,640.61 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,783.03 points, 42.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.52 points, or 18.1%.

