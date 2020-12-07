On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 5:11 pm
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally.

Companies that would benefit most from a reopening economy, like banks and industrial stocks, took some of the sharper losses. Technology stocks, meanwhile, bucked the downward trend and rose, pushing the Nasdaq to its third consecutive all-time high.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 dropped 7.16 points, or 0.2%, to 3,691.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 148.47 points, or 0.5%, to 30,069.79.

The Nasdaq gained 55.71 points, or 0.4%, to 12,519.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.20 points, or 0.1%, to 1,891.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 461.18 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 1,531.35 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,547.34 points, or 39.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 222.78 points, or 13.4%.

