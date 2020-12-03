On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

U.S. stock indexes ended mostly higher Thursday after a late stumble left the S&P 500 just short of another all-time high.

A couple of economic reports, including one showing fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, helped support stocks.

The wobbly trading came after Wall Street rocketed higher last month as hopes built for coming COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday:

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 slipped 2.29 points, or 0.1%, to 3,666.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85.73 points, or 0.3%, to 29,969.52.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.82 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 10.67 points, or 0.6%, to 1,848.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.37 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 59.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 171.33 points, or 1.4%.

        Read more Business News news.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.57 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 435.94 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is up 1,431.08 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,404.58 points, or 37.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.23 points, or 10.8%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service