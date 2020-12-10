On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 5:13 pm
Industrial and communication services companies helped push stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market’s losses from a day earlier.

The selling followed a report that showed 853,000 U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than economists expected. Meanwhile, efforts in Congress to supply more financial support to people and businesses remain stuck.

Shares of Airbnb soared in their stock market debut.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.72 points, or 0.1%, to 3,668.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.55 points, or 0.2%, to 29,999.26.

The Nasdaq composite rose 66.85 points, or 0.5%, to 12,405.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 20.56, or 1.1%, to 1,922.70, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 31.02 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 219 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 58.42 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.25 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 437.32 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is up 1,460.82 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,433.20 points, or 38.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.23 points, or 15.2%.

