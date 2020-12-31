On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory.

The latest gains added to the stunning rebound for stocks in 2020 after markets took a nosedive in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. All told, the S&P 500 ended the year up 16%, or roughly 18% including dividends, while the Dow gained 7.2%.

U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day on Friday.

On Thursday:

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 index rose 24.03 points, or 0.6%, to 3,756.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 196.92 points, or 0.7%, to 30,606.48.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 18.28 points, or 0.1%, to 12,888.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,974.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 53.01 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is gained 406.61 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq added 83.55 points, or 0.7%.

        Read more Business News news.

The Russell 2000 fell 29.09 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 525.29 points, or 16.3%

The Dow gained 2,068.04 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq climbed 3,915.68 points, 43.6%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 306.39 points, or 18.4%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year