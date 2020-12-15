On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, breaking a four-day losing streak for the S&P 500.

Technology companies powered much of the rally, which helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite to an all-time high. An index of small-company stocks also set a record high. Treasury yields rose.

Investors were hopeful that Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more aid to the struggling economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.13 points, or 1.3%, to 3,694.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 337.76 points, or 1.1%, to 30,199.31.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 155.02 points, or 1.3%, to 12,595.06, a record high.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 45.91 points, or 2.4%, to 1,959.76, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.16 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 152.94 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 217.19 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.07 points, or 2.5%.

        Read more Business News news.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 463.84 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 1,660.87 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,622.45 points, or 40.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.29 points, or 17.5%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities