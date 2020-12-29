On Air: Music and the Spoken Word
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 4:46 pm
Stocks gave up an early gain and closed modestly lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its first loss in four days.

The pullback came a day after major indexes had notched their latest all-time highs. Investors shifted money away from technology, industrial and financial stocks, among others. Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending rose.

Small-company stocks, which have been the biggest gainers this month, fell more than the rest of the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.32 points, or 0.2%, to 3,727.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 68.30 points, or 0.2%, to 30,335.67.

The Nasdaq composite slid 49.20 points, or 0.4%, to 12,850.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 36.89 points, or 1.8%, to 1,959.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.98 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 135.80 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 45.49 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.59 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 496.26 points, or 15.4%

The Dow is up 1,797.23 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,877.62 points, 43.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 290.89 points, or 17.4%.

