On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Liquidity Services: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 7:16 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 23 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.8 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $205.9 million.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

For the current quarter ending in January, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 12 cents.

Liquidity Services shares have risen 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit