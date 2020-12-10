On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
December 10, 2020 8:46 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in energy costs and variety of other items offset a drop in food costs.

The Labor Department reported that the gain in the consumer price index followed an unchanged reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance. Still, the increase remained far below the 0.6% gains seen in June and July as the country was reopening following the spring virus shutdown.

Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has increased 1.6% over the past 12 months.

Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-related recession.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

recessionhelp the economy boost ewhen f flat reading in wsous other

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships